Leicestershire site sells for 20% above guide price

A Leicestershire service station has sold for nearly 20% above its guide price in a £1.41m deal.

Coventry-based Bromwich Hardy oversaw the deal for the Eastwoods Service Station on Ashby Road in Stapleton.

The 2.7-acre site, which is fully operational, includes a shop, three-bedroom bungalow, 12,000sq ft of industrial units, offices and car wash and is licensed for haulage use for up to 20 vehicles.

Bromwich Hardy partner, David Penn, said: "This was a terrific opportunity with a range of buildings, accommodation and services alongside the petrol station and shop itself, and the sale price reflects that. We are delighted to have been able to negotiate a particularly pleasing deal for the site as a whole and look forward to working with the buyer to bring further opportunities at the site to market. The purchaser is a national specialist in the running of petrol stations and saw the potential of the site to provide a long-term return on its investment."