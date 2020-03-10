Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

Leicestershire site sells for 20% above guide price

10 March, 2020

A Leicestershire service station has sold for nearly 20% above its guide price in a £1.41m deal.

Coventry-based Bromwich Hardy oversaw the deal for the Eastwoods Service Station on Ashby Road in Stapleton.

The 2.7-acre site, which is fully operational, includes a shop, three-bedroom bungalow, 12,000sq ft of industrial units, offices and car wash and is licensed for haulage use for up to 20 vehicles.

Bromwich Hardy partner, David Penn, said: "This was a terrific opportunity with a range of buildings, accommodation and services alongside the petrol station and shop itself, and the sale price reflects that. We are delighted to have been able to negotiate a particularly pleasing deal for the site as a whole and look forward to working with the buyer to bring further opportunities at the site to market. The purchaser is a national specialist in the running of petrol stations and saw the potential of the site to provide a long-term return on its investment."

 Printer friendly version

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 9 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East125.9860.40133.33122.77
East Midlands125.9468.90135.44122.94
London126.07135.99123.58
North East123.85133.72120.77
North West124.69133.74121.64
Northern Ireland122.68130.23120.11
Scotland124.93132.15121.52
South East126.7867.40136.13123.65
South West125.8159.90132.21122.54
Wales124.5079.90133.59121.23
West Midlands125.5864.40135.64122.68
Yorkshire & Humber124.77134.06121.92
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Government proposes to introduce E10 fuel...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

The energy network can cope with an EV fu...

Caltex Australia rejects EG Group bid but...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Two petrol filling stations bought by exp...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Freehold of eight motorway service areas...

Poll

See Results

Has the Government's shock announcement to bring forward the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered vehicles - as well as hybrids - to 2035 or even earlier caused concern and disruption to your future forecourt development plans?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News