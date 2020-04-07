BP pledges no redundancies for next three months

BP has made a commitment not to make any staff redundant in the next three months as a part of the cost-cutting measures it is implementing to deal with the coronavirus.

In a statement about the actions it is taking to deal with the situation, it said: "Job security is a big worry at this time, so we have taken the decision that for the next three months no BP employees will be laid off as a result of virus-related cost cutting. We simply do not want to add another burden during what is already an incredibly stressful time."

The company also said it was boosting precautions to protect both staff and customers in its retail sites. It is also allowing emergency service vehicles to refuel for free at its retail stations.