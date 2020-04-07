Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

PRA accuses supermarkets of anti-competitive pricing

07 April, 2020

The PRA has accused supermarkets of anti-competitive pricing after Morrisons and Asda slashed their fuel prices, with 12ppl off petrol and 8ppl off diesel. Asda said the cuts would mean drivers would pay no more than 102ppl for petrol and no more than 108ppl for diesel, and that it was only passing on reductions.

PRA chairman Brian Madderson said: "There has hardly been any volume this week so dealers could not possibly afford to give away fuel at the prices the supermarkets were charging. Smaller businesses nearer supermarkets are going to feel the pinch."

Even the RAC, which usually urges super-markets to cut fuel prices, only gave a muted welcome to the latest cuts.

 Printer friendly version

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 30 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East118.96132.05114.52
East Midlands119.01131.46114.46
London119.6659.90134.71116.14
North East116.33131.57110.86
North West117.71131.66113.21
Northern Ireland113.94120.90108.13
Scotland117.18131.78111.83
South East120.0368.90132.46116.19
South West118.30130.34113.27
Wales116.8157.90127.95111.17
West Midlands118.8857.90135.85114.78
Yorkshire & Humber117.69131.84113.09
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Madderson urges Chancellor to give dealer...

Extra MSA opens £64m Leeds Skelton Lake S...

BP pledges no redundancies for three mont...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Supermarket price cuts branded anti-compe...

Madderson urges Chancellor to give dealer...

Applegreen takes short-term action to con...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

COVID-19 prompts GripHero to offer free h...

James Hall unveils plan for site after it...

Supermarket price cuts branded anti-compe...

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News