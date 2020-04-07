Over 100 'Electric Forecourts' to open this summer

Over 100 'Electric Forecourts' to open this summer07 April, 2020
Gridserve has announced that the first of a national network of over 100 'Electric Forecourts' is under construction and will open this summer, offering "convenient, ultra-fast, low-cost charging, with an outstanding customer experience".
The new Electric Forecourt is being designed to charge up to 24 EVs at once with 350kW chargers.
My Account
You are not logged in.
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|118.96
|132.05
|114.52
|East Midlands
|119.01
|131.46
|114.46
|London
|119.66
|59.90
|134.71
|116.14
|North East
|116.33
|131.57
|110.86
|North West
|117.71
|131.66
|113.21
|Northern Ireland
|113.94
|120.90
|108.13
|Scotland
|117.18
|131.78
|111.83
|South East
|120.03
|68.90
|132.46
|116.19
|South West
|118.30
|130.34
|113.27
|Wales
|116.81
|57.90
|127.95
|111.17
|West Midlands
|118.88
|57.90
|135.85
|114.78
|Yorkshire & Humber
|117.69
|131.84
|113.09