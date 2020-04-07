in brief

New bio-cng stations open

Two new biomethane compressed natural gas (Bio-CNG) stations, including one claimed to be Europe's largest, have been opened by CNG Fuels. The company claims demand for renewable Bio-CNG, as an alternative to diesel for HGVs, has soared 800% since 2017, and is set to more than double this year with the addition of the two new refuelling stations to its network.

kdrb is a great success

Abbiecraig Services in Freuchie, Fife, has attracted additional customers and doubled the number of staff following a KDRB, enabled by a £1.2m funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland. Husband and wife team, Elaine and Steve Cunningham, used the funding to demolish their existing service station to make way for the new premises, which now offer a 24/7 service to the local community and commuters.

knife attack

A member of staff on a forecourt was wounded by a raider armed with a knife. Devon and Cornwall Police are requesting the public's help following the armed robbery at The Londis Store at Shell Riviera Petrol Station, Hollacombe, Paignton. The attack happened at around 9.30pm on March 17, after a man carrying a knife entered the store and threatened the member of staff.

james hall's bacup plans

Spar wholesaler and retailer James Hall & Co has applied for planning permission to build a petrol filling station and convenience store at a site at Bacup in Lancashire. The site was acquired by James Hall from Euro Garages.

man jailed for atm attacks

A man has been jailed for 10 years for the role he played in a string of attacks across Leicestershire and neighbouring counties in 2017, when ATMs were blown up. Tom Connors appeared at Leicester Crown Court on March 13.

eg buys biggest kfc in uk

EG Group has bought the largest KFC franchisee in the UK and Ireland from The Herbert Group, based in Belfast. It has also entered into a binding agreement to acquire Oliver's Real Food in Australia.