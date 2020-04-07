Extra MSA Leeds Skelton Lake has phased opening

Extra MSA has opened its £64m Leeds Skelton Lake Services at Junction 45 on the M1, two miles east of Leeds city centre.

However, due to the coronavirus regulations, it will be opening on a phased basis. Currently the Texaco-branded petrol filling station, run under contract by Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son, is open together with its Spar store, which includes Costa Coffee and food-to-go ranges.

New Ionity 350kW EV charging stations are also operational and the customer WC and washrooms/showers within the amenity building are also open.

Once fully operational, the site will also have Nando's, Starbucks, Burger King, KFC, Leon, Pizza Express, Harry Ramsden's, Upper Crust, Pasty Shop, Mi Casa and Chopstix, together with Urban Express and other complementary brands.

There will also be a new concept branded food and beverage facility, which will include a deli counter and a range of naturally produced products, many sourced from Yorkshire.

Additionally the site will house a business centre and a Ramada Hotel.