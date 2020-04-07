Ascona buys Dorking BP Service Station

Fast-growing Top 50 Indie Ascona has added another acquisition to its estate. Assisted by Forecourts 4sale, it has bought the lease of Dorking BP Service Station for an undisclosed sum from husband and wife Mike and Kim Prior, who were looking to retire.

The forecourt has four pumps, a car wash and ATM, and there is also a 750sq ft shop on the site, which has a Costa Express machine.

Under the previous owners it was a Spar but has been converted by Ascona to Best-one.

David Branch, director of Forecourts4sale, anticipates a delay in transactions completing, due to professionals being restricted regarding work, but is still confident the market will emerge unscathed from the coronavirus clampdown.

He said: "Clearly, the whole situation is unprecedented and operators generally anticipate this slow period will last for around three months. However, all of us at Forecourts4sale are still exceptionally busy with valuations continuing to be requested."