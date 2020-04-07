Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

Ascona buys Dorking BP Service Station

07 April, 2020

Fast-growing Top 50 Indie Ascona has added another acquisition to its estate. Assisted by Forecourts 4sale, it has bought the lease of Dorking BP Service Station for an undisclosed sum from husband and wife Mike and Kim Prior, who were looking to retire.

The forecourt has four pumps, a car wash and ATM, and there is also a 750sq ft shop on the site, which has a Costa Express machine.

Under the previous owners it was a Spar but has been converted by Ascona to Best-one.

David Branch, director of Forecourts4sale, anticipates a delay in transactions completing, due to professionals being restricted regarding work, but is still confident the market will emerge unscathed from the coronavirus clampdown.

He said: "Clearly, the whole situation is unprecedented and operators generally anticipate this slow period will last for around three months. However, all of us at Forecourts4sale are still exceptionally busy with valuations continuing to be requested."

 Printer friendly version

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 30 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East118.96132.05114.52
East Midlands119.01131.46114.46
London119.6659.90134.71116.14
North East116.33131.57110.86
North West117.71131.66113.21
Northern Ireland113.94120.90108.13
Scotland117.18131.78111.83
South East120.0368.90132.46116.19
South West118.30130.34113.27
Wales116.8157.90127.95111.17
West Midlands118.8857.90135.85114.78
Yorkshire & Humber117.69131.84113.09
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Madderson urges Chancellor to give dealer...

Extra MSA opens £64m Leeds Skelton Lake S...

BP pledges no redundancies for three mont...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Supermarket price cuts branded anti-compe...

Madderson urges Chancellor to give dealer...

Applegreen takes short-term action to con...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

COVID-19 prompts GripHero to offer free h...

James Hall unveils plan for site after it...

Supermarket price cuts branded anti-compe...

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News