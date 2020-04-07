Oldbury Hill takes NTS Retail's site number to 15

Top 50 Indie NTS Retail has purchased its 15th site in a deal arranged for the vendor by Christie & Co.

Oldbury Hill Garage in Didmarton in Gloucestershire, has been owned and operated by the Butler family since 1973, and comprises a forecourt, a convenience store and a flat above it.

The store was refurbished in 1985, and the forecourt completed its refurbishment in 1992. The forecourt was supplied by BP with an independent shop and previously operated an MOT and car service centre.

After an extensive marketing campaign that attracted multiple bids, the successful buyer was NTS Retail, which this year, moved from 34th to 16th place in Forecourt Trader's Top 50 Indie retailer list.

NTS Retail is planning to completely refurbish the c-store, which will be converted to a Londis fascia. This will allow the site to introduce new services including the sale of alcohol.

The site will continue to be supplied by BP.