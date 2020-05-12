Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

Road traffic volumes record a 3% weekly rise

12 May, 2020

Tentative signs of the start of a recovery in traffic volumes have begun to emerge for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown, but the AA is warning they may never return to previous levels.

Road traffic volumes have recorded a 3% weekly rise, according to the figures released by the Department for Transport, revealed at a government press conference at No 10 on April 29. Prior to that, traffic volumes had fallen by 59% since the first week of February.

The small upward trend was confirmed by the RAC Insurance spokesman, Simon Williams: "Analysis of hundreds of thousands of RAC Insurance black box trips confirms the number of vehicles on the UK's roads is rising.

"By the second week of lockdown our data clearly showed the volume of vehicles being driven had fallen by 40%, but by the end of last week, this crept back up again by 10%. The number of separate trips being made by car has also risen by 14% since the beginning of April. With the lockdown still very much in force, it remains the case that none of us should be driving unless it's for an essential trip."

 Printer friendly version

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 May 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.0062.85123.31109.30
East Midlands114.36121.05108.84
London115.28126.27110.13
North East112.47132.22106.28
North West113.30121.57107.71
Northern Ireland110.1364.90113.50103.17
Scotland112.95122.80106.80
South East115.3859.90124.88109.70
South West114.14125.08108.35
Wales112.6161.40119.40106.40
West Midlands113.98124.16108.61
Yorkshire & Humber113.3066.70122.96107.63
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Green light for automatic car washes but...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Essar offers NHS staff a 10ppl discount o...

Bankrupt petrol station boss jailed for f...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Bankrupt petrol station boss jailed for f...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Essar offers NHS staff a 10ppl discount o...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Moto offering free food to HGV drivers wh...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Bankrupt petrol station boss jailed for f...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News