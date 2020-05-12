Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

BP appoints Andy Allan to replace Howard Nunn

12 May, 2020

BP has appointed Andy Allen as UK sales manager, replacing Howard Nunn who left the UK business in January to develop BP's dealer business in China.

In his new role, Allen will be responsible for leading BP's dealer business of about 900 forecourts across the UK.

Allen has been with BP since 1998 and has held a number of sales, marketing and strategy roles across its retail, fleet and aviation fuel businesses.

His most recent role was as executive assistant to BP's senior vice president and retail Europe and global chief marketing officer, where he was responsible for the management of the executive office. Prior to this he was the UK fleet manager heading up sales of BP's fuel cards to businesses across the UK.

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 May 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.0062.85123.31109.30
East Midlands114.36121.05108.84
London115.28126.27110.13
North East112.47132.22106.28
North West113.30121.57107.71
Northern Ireland110.1364.90113.50103.17
Scotland112.95122.80106.80
South East115.3859.90124.88109.70
South West114.14125.08108.35
Wales112.6161.40119.40106.40
West Midlands113.98124.16108.61
Yorkshire & Humber113.3066.70122.96107.63
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

