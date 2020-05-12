Forecourt boss jailed for four years for fraud

A petrol station boss from Birmingham has been jailed for breaching bankruptcy restrictions, making false representations to the Official Receiver and defrauding creditors of more than £1m.

Shahzad Tafseer appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on May 1, where he was sentenced to four years imprisonment.

His brother, Sajid Asif Ali, also from Birmingham, was sentenced to two years, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work.

The court heard that Shahzad Tafseer was made bankrupt in June 2005, and after that he used an alias Adam Ali Reiss when he registered as a director of two different companies: Swift 4U Limited and Swift Services 4U Ltd.

Shahzad Tafseer's brother, Sajid Ali, joined him as a director and the two companies operated forecourts across the Midlands and Cheltenham.

In October 2011 Shahzad Tafseer's alias was subject to bankruptcy proceedings and Birmingham County Court adjudicated Adam Ali Reiss as a bankrupt in April 2012. Shahzad Tafseer resigned his alias as a director of one of the companies but it took him six months before he properly engaged with the Official Receiver dealing with the bankruptcy of Adam Ali Reiss.