Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

Forecourt boss jailed for four years for fraud

12 May, 2020

A petrol station boss from Birmingham has been jailed for breaching bankruptcy restrictions, making false representations to the Official Receiver and defrauding creditors of more than £1m.

Shahzad Tafseer appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on May 1, where he was sentenced to four years imprisonment.

His brother, Sajid Asif Ali, also from Birmingham, was sentenced to two years, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work.

The court heard that Shahzad Tafseer was made bankrupt in June 2005, and after that he used an alias Adam Ali Reiss when he registered as a director of two different companies: Swift 4U Limited and Swift Services 4U Ltd.

Shahzad Tafseer's brother, Sajid Ali, joined him as a director and the two companies operated forecourts across the Midlands and Cheltenham.

In October 2011 Shahzad Tafseer's alias was subject to bankruptcy proceedings and Birmingham County Court adjudicated Adam Ali Reiss as a bankrupt in April 2012. Shahzad Tafseer resigned his alias as a director of one of the companies but it took him six months before he properly engaged with the Official Receiver dealing with the bankruptcy of Adam Ali Reiss.

 Printer friendly version

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 May 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.0062.85123.31109.30
East Midlands114.36121.05108.84
London115.28126.27110.13
North East112.47132.22106.28
North West113.30121.57107.71
Northern Ireland110.1364.90113.50103.17
Scotland112.95122.80106.80
South East115.3859.90124.88109.70
South West114.14125.08108.35
Wales112.6161.40119.40106.40
West Midlands113.98124.16108.61
Yorkshire & Humber113.3066.70122.96107.63
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Green light for automatic car washes but...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Essar offers NHS staff a 10ppl discount o...

Bankrupt petrol station boss jailed for f...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Bankrupt petrol station boss jailed for f...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Essar offers NHS staff a 10ppl discount o...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Moto offering free food to HGV drivers wh...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Bankrupt petrol station boss jailed for f...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News