Hitachi invests in Gridserve to boost EV adoption

Hitachi invests in Gridserve to boost EV adoption12 May, 2020
Hitachi Capital (UK) has announced a multi-million pound investment in Gridserve Sustainable Energy in a deal which aims to revolutionise the UK's renewable energy sector and accelerate the transition to electric vehicles. The partnership will enable Gridserve to develop its UK-wide network of more than 100 Electric Forecourts over the next five years.
