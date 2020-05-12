Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

Shell wants to be net-zero emissions business by 2050

12 May, 2020

Shell aims to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, or sooner if possible, as it focuses on its intention to "lead and thrive" through the transition to a low-carbon energy future. In a recent Responsible Investment Annual Briefing, the company's chief executive, Ben van Beurden, revealed an ambition to be net zero on all the emissions from the manufacture of all Shell products by 2050 at the latest. It also wants to accelerate its Net Carbon Footprint ambition to be in step with society's aim to limit the average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees celsius in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. This means reducing the net carbon footprint of the energy products it sells by around 65% by 2050.

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 May 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.0062.85123.31109.30
East Midlands114.36121.05108.84
London115.28126.27110.13
North East112.47132.22106.28
North West113.30121.57107.71
Northern Ireland110.1364.90113.50103.17
Scotland112.95122.80106.80
South East115.3859.90124.88109.70
South West114.14125.08108.35
Wales112.6161.40119.40106.40
West Midlands113.98124.16108.61
Yorkshire & Humber113.3066.70122.96107.63
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

