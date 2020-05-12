Shell wants to be net-zero emissions business by 2050

Shell aims to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, or sooner if possible, as it focuses on its intention to "lead and thrive" through the transition to a low-carbon energy future. In a recent Responsible Investment Annual Briefing, the company's chief executive, Ben van Beurden, revealed an ambition to be net zero on all the emissions from the manufacture of all Shell products by 2050 at the latest. It also wants to accelerate its Net Carbon Footprint ambition to be in step with society's aim to limit the average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees celsius in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. This means reducing the net carbon footprint of the energy products it sells by around 65% by 2050.