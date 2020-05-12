in brief

consultation period extended

The government is extending the consultation period on ending the sale of new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars and vans from 2040 to 2035, or earlier if a faster transition appears feasible. The new deadline has been extended by two months to 11.45pm on July 29, 2020.

contactless success

One month on from the introduction of the new £45/50 contactless limit in the UK and Ireland, and Barclaycard, which handles half of all contactless transactions in the UK, has processed more than seven million contactless payments above the previous limit of £30/30. The higher limit was introduced ahead of schedule on April 1 to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 by allowing more shoppers to pay without touching card terminals or handling cash.

reopening forecourt stores

Sainsbury's has begun reopening its forecourt stores after introducing new safety measures to guard against coronavirus. In a letter to customers last week, Sainsbury's chief executive Mike Coupe said the company was installing perspex safety screens in its petrol filling station stores after which they would re-open.

free hot drinks

Certas Energy is offering free hot drinks to all NHS and emergency service workers visiting its petrol stations across the country to support the tireless efforts of the UK's blue light services. Workers can receive their free hot drink by presenting their work ID or Blue Light Card at any forecourt operated by Certas Energy there is no obligation to make an additional purchase.

extend eligibility

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) is urging the government to change the eligibility for its business grant support so it takes in more petrol filling stations. The upper threshold for eligibility to receive the grant was set at £51,000 rateable value. But the ACS argues that many petrol filling stations already pay an unreasonably high level of rates and this threshold will prevent many of them from receiving much-needed support.