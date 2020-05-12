Kay Group plans new HQ and forecourt in Blackburn

The Kay Group has applied for planning permission for a multi-million pound redevelopment of its Grimshaw Park Service Station in Blackburn.

The Top 50 Indie is to completely demolish the site which is also the company's headquarters and replace it with a 'unique' three-storey building and a new forecourt. The two upper storeys will house the office and admin suites, with separate access from the forecourt for staff, while the ground floor will house the retail space.

The new development, which includes the acquisition of adjacent land, will provide car parking for 62 vehicles, and also include two EV charging bays.

In a statement with the planning submission submitted to Blackburn with Darwen Council, Pulman Associates Architects said the Kay Group "is already committed to developing new-to-industry sites and acquisitions over the next three to five years. It is with this major growth that there is a need to provide more improved and increased facilities for management and operations staff".