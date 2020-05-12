Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

Kay Group plans new HQ and forecourt in Blackburn

12 May, 2020

The Kay Group has applied for planning permission for a multi-million pound redevelopment of its Grimshaw Park Service Station in Blackburn.

The Top 50 Indie is to completely demolish the site which is also the company's headquarters and replace it with a 'unique' three-storey building and a new forecourt. The two upper storeys will house the office and admin suites, with separate access from the forecourt for staff, while the ground floor will house the retail space.

The new development, which includes the acquisition of adjacent land, will provide car parking for 62 vehicles, and also include two EV charging bays.

In a statement with the planning submission submitted to Blackburn with Darwen Council, Pulman Associates Architects said the Kay Group "is already committed to developing new-to-industry sites and acquisitions over the next three to five years. It is with this major growth that there is a need to provide more improved and increased facilities for management and operations staff".

 Printer friendly version

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 May 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.0062.85123.31109.30
East Midlands114.36121.05108.84
London115.28126.27110.13
North East112.47132.22106.28
North West113.30121.57107.71
Northern Ireland110.1364.90113.50103.17
Scotland112.95122.80106.80
South East115.3859.90124.88109.70
South West114.14125.08108.35
Wales112.6161.40119.40106.40
West Midlands113.98124.16108.61
Yorkshire & Humber113.3066.70122.96107.63
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Green light for automatic car washes but...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Essar offers NHS staff a 10ppl discount o...

Bankrupt petrol station boss jailed for f...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Bankrupt petrol station boss jailed for f...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Essar offers NHS staff a 10ppl discount o...

JTI unveils alternatives in run-up to men...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Moto offering free food to HGV drivers wh...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Bankrupt petrol station boss jailed for f...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News