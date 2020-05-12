Penny Petroleum buys Stannington site

Top 50 Indie Penny Petroleum has added to its estate with the acquisition of Stannington Service Station in Morpeth. The deal was arranged by Christie & Co, and follows a smaller acquisition of Gillens Filling Station in Hartlepool, earlier this year. Stannington was a key strategic purchase to boost the firm's existing presence on the A1 southbound in addition to sites at Lindisfarne, Beal and Fairmoor in Morpeth.

The site is adjacent to the A1 and is busy with commuters travelling from towns such as Bedlington and Morpeth.

The service station requires modernisation and offers an opportunity for the group to improve the shop offering for local residents and regular customers.

Christie & Co director, Andrew Birnie, commented: "I have been selling forecourts from Northumberland to Yorkshire for over 10 years and always wanted to sell this site in Stannington. I have used it as a customer for many years with it being in my home region and could see great potential for a new owner."