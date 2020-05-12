LSA Oil has big plans for Gulf site in Ramsgate

A forecourt owned by the same family for more than 50 years has been sold to LSA Oil, after offers were invited at an asking price of £1.65m. The Gulf site, including a 24-hour Bargain Booze store in Ramsgate, Kent, was sold by the Morrison family, who have decided to sell to pursue other interests.

The location of the site, on a busy high street in St Lawrence, Ramsgate, lends itself to a heavy footfall and historically healthy petroleum sales, and thus is an excellent opportunity for a new owner to continue to grow the business and build on the established trade, according to the details released by Christie & Co.

A representative of LSA Oil Ltd said: "The St Lawrence Ramsgate outlet is in a fabulous location and we have already made arrangements to bring in a leading branded outlet with a fresh refurbished facility to provide better quality and a wider range of products and services at affordable prices to the local community and commuters in Ramsgate."