LSA Oil has big plans for Gulf site in Ramsgate

LSA Oil has big plans for Gulf site in Ramsgate12 May, 2020
A forecourt owned by the same family for more than 50 years has been sold to LSA Oil, after offers were invited at an asking price of £1.65m. The Gulf site, including a 24-hour Bargain Booze store in Ramsgate, Kent, was sold by the Morrison family, who have decided to sell to pursue other interests.
The location of the site, on a busy high street in St Lawrence, Ramsgate, lends itself to a heavy footfall and historically healthy petroleum sales, and thus is an excellent opportunity for a new owner to continue to grow the business and build on the established trade, according to the details released by Christie & Co.
A representative of LSA Oil Ltd said: "The St Lawrence Ramsgate outlet is in a fabulous location and we have already made arrangements to bring in a leading branded outlet with a fresh refurbished facility to provide better quality and a wider range of products and services at affordable prices to the local community and commuters in Ramsgate."
My Account
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|115.00
|62.85
|123.31
|109.30
|East Midlands
|114.36
|121.05
|108.84
|London
|115.28
|126.27
|110.13
|North East
|112.47
|132.22
|106.28
|North West
|113.30
|121.57
|107.71
|Northern Ireland
|110.13
|64.90
|113.50
|103.17
|Scotland
|112.95
|122.80
|106.80
|South East
|115.38
|59.90
|124.88
|109.70
|South West
|114.14
|125.08
|108.35
|Wales
|112.61
|61.40
|119.40
|106.40
|West Midlands
|113.98
|124.16
|108.61
|Yorkshire & Humber
|113.30
|66.70
|122.96
|107.63