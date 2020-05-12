Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

LSA Oil has big plans for Gulf site in Ramsgate

12 May, 2020

A forecourt owned by the same family for more than 50 years has been sold to LSA Oil, after offers were invited at an asking price of £1.65m. The Gulf site, including a 24-hour Bargain Booze store in Ramsgate, Kent, was sold by the Morrison family, who have decided to sell to pursue other interests.

The location of the site, on a busy high street in St Lawrence, Ramsgate, lends itself to a heavy footfall and historically healthy petroleum sales, and thus is an excellent opportunity for a new owner to continue to grow the business and build on the established trade, according to the details released by Christie & Co.

A representative of LSA Oil Ltd said: "The St Lawrence Ramsgate outlet is in a fabulous location and we have already made arrangements to bring in a leading branded outlet with a fresh refurbished facility to provide better quality and a wider range of products and services at affordable prices to the local community and commuters in Ramsgate."

Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 May 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.0062.85123.31109.30
East Midlands114.36121.05108.84
London115.28126.27110.13
North East112.47132.22106.28
North West113.30121.57107.71
Northern Ireland110.1364.90113.50103.17
Scotland112.95122.80106.80
South East115.3859.90124.88109.70
South West114.14125.08108.35
Wales112.6161.40119.40106.40
West Midlands113.98124.16108.61
Yorkshire & Humber113.3066.70122.96107.63
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

