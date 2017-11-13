Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Lone Star appoints financial adviser as it considers MRH IPO

Merril Boulton · 13 November, 2017
MRH site

US private equity company Lone Star, which acquired Top 50 Indie MRH GB in 2016, is reported to have appointed a financial adviser for a potential London listing of the UK’s biggest independent service station operator, which has 450 sites.

Bloomberg reported that an initial public offering could value the business at about £1.5bn, but that no final decisions have been made and Lone Star may decide to hold on to the business for longer.

It’s no secret that MRH and its shareholder are currently assessing a range of strategic options which may include a potential Initial Public Offering (IPO). A statement on the company’s website says ‘No decisions have been made and there can be no certainty that any process will be formalised’.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 13 November 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East122.9762.90129.22120.30
East Midlands122.51131.19120.13
London123.0159.23131.32120.49
North East122.2163.40130.26120.15
North West122.3953.80130.05119.91
Northern Ireland121.09125.70118.82
Scotland122.68128.95119.79
South East123.2069.90130.92120.88
South West122.77128.85120.30
Wales122.4253.90128.26119.82
West Midlands122.0958.90130.41119.94
Yorkshire & Humber122.3453.70132.45119.99
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Independent invests in new Budgens store

Diesel car sales set for new hit from Cha...

Jempson’s petrol station celebrates 25th...

Palmer and Harvey publishes guidance for...

Independent invests in new Budgens store

Palmer and Harvey publishes guidance for...

Palmer & Harvey confirms takeover talks

Forecourts scoop top prizes at Bestway Re...

Palmer & Harvey confirms takeover talks

Large Esso forecourt with Spar store let...

MPK adds two sites as growth strategy con...

Shell boss David Moss to hang up his pumps

Poll

See Results

As many forecourt operators continue their quest for expansion - driving up forecourt prices - could you be tempted to sell your business?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions