Lone Star appoints financial adviser as it considers MRH IPO

Merril Boulton

US private equity company Lone Star, which acquired Top 50 Indie MRH GB in 2016, is reported to have appointed a financial adviser for a potential London listing of the UK’s biggest independent service station operator, which has 450 sites.

Bloomberg reported that an initial public offering could value the business at about £1.5bn, but that no final decisions have been made and Lone Star may decide to hold on to the business for longer.

It’s no secret that MRH and its shareholder are currently assessing a range of strategic options which may include a potential Initial Public Offering (IPO). A statement on the company’s website says ‘No decisions have been made and there can be no certainty that any process will be formalised’.

