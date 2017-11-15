Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

DCC reports increased profits and turnover for half year

John Wood · 15 November, 2017
DCC Gulf forecourt at night.jpg

DCC, the parent company of Certas Energy, has reported increased sales and profits for the six months ended 30 September 2017.

The group’s oil, retail and LPG businesses increased revenue to £1.6bn, up 16.4% on the same period a year ago, and the group’s adjusted operating profit on continuing activities increased by 14.4% (up 9.7% on a constant currency basis) to £122.5m.

The group said it continues to be very active from a development perspective. Recently, DCC Retail & Oil completed the acquisition of Esso Retail Norway, and DCC LPG remains on schedule to complete the acquisition of Shell Hong Kong & Macau before the end of the financial year.

In addition, on November 7 DCC LPG announced its agreement to acquire Retail West from NGL Energy Partners, for £152m. This will be DCC LPG’s first step into the US LPG market and is DCC’s first substantial acquisition in North America.

Commenting on the results, Donal Murphy, chief executive, said: “I am pleased to report that the first half of the year has been another very active and successful period for DCC. The business has performed strongly, with each of our divisions recording good growth, albeit in the seasonally less significant first half of the year.”

He said the recent completion of the acquisition of Esso Retail Norway demonstrated the continuing opportunity for DCC to redeploy the organic cash flow of the business into acquisition opportunities.

He added: “The recent announcement of the acquisition of Retail West marks another important milestone for the group and will provide DCC with a substantial, high-quality, LPG footprint in the very large North American LPG market.

“The group continues to have the ambition and capacity for further development and, importantly, as DCC increases in scale and geographic reach, also has the opportunity to build substantial market positions in its chosen sectors. The group reiterates its belief that the year ending 31 March 2018 will be another year of profit growth and development.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 13 November 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East122.9762.90129.22120.30
East Midlands122.51131.19120.13
London123.0159.23131.32120.49
North East122.2163.40130.26120.15
North West122.3953.80130.05119.91
Northern Ireland121.09125.70118.82
Scotland122.68128.95119.79
South East123.2069.90130.92120.88
South West122.77128.85120.30
Wales122.4253.90128.26119.82
West Midlands122.0958.90130.41119.94
Yorkshire & Humber122.3453.70132.45119.99
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Independent invests in new Budgens store

Diesel car sales set for new hit from Cha...

Jempson’s petrol station celebrates 25th...

Palmer and Harvey publishes guidance for...

Independent invests in new Budgens store

Palmer and Harvey publishes guidance for...

Palmer & Harvey confirms takeover talks

Forecourts scoop top prizes at Bestway Re...

Palmer & Harvey confirms takeover talks

Large Esso forecourt with Spar store let...

MPK adds two sites as growth strategy con...

Shell boss David Moss to hang up his pumps

Poll

See Results

As many forecourt operators continue their quest for expansion - driving up forecourt prices - could you be tempted to sell your business?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions