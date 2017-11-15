Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

PRA adds to protest over Budget threat to penalise diesel drivers

John Wood · 15 November, 2017
PRA chairman Brian Madderson
PRA chairman Brian Madderson
  (Photo:  )

The PRA has added its voice to protests after reports that the government is planning further tax penalties for diesel drivers.

PRA chairman Brian Madderson said: “The Petrol Retailers Association strongly agrees with the UK’s leading motoring and freight organisations, that the Chancellor’s first aim should be to support the economy in this crucial period ahead of our formal exit from the EU by cutting fuel duty. This is already among the highest in Europe, especially for diesel.”

He said the Government’s own data showed an irreversible trend decline in diesel volumes had already commenced with only 0.8% growth in the first half of 2017, compared with the same period in 2016 which was 4.2%. This was mirrored by the slump in both new and second hand diesel car sales.

Madderson added: “No further government intervention by way of a duty increase on diesel is warranted at this time. Any narrow political gains the Chancellor may reap by further penalising already hard-pressed diesel drivers in a desperate attempt to ‘go green’ will come at the expense of lost growth, fewer jobs and lower living standards.”

Responding to the reports, RAC chief engineer David Bizley warned the changes could increase the problem of pollution caused by older diesel engines.

He said: “We are concerned that those who drive long distances, business drivers especially, might consider sticking with their older diesels given the superior economy they offer. It would be a terrible misjudged ‘knee-jerk’ reaction which could backfire and have the unexpected effect of encouraging these owners of older diesels and fleets not to upgrade to newer, cleaner diesels which offer significant benefits in reduced emissions.

“This isn’t what the Government, or any of us, want and is the opposite of what is needed from an air quality perspective. However, it would also be grossly unfair to penalise owners of current diesel vehicles.

“The irony is that the next generation of diesel engines that manufacturers are developing right now are likely to be as clean as their petrol equivalents, so while a new tax might be logical in the short term, this logic will likely not apply within a year or so.”

AA president Edmund King suggested the Government should be incentivising alternative fuels rather than demonising diesel.

He said: “It is ridiculous to further demonise diesel via differential taxes when drivers are already voting with their wheels.

“Some 41% of AA members own diesels, but that drops to 16% when drivers are asked what fuel their next car will run on.

“Indeed in October diesel sales were already down 29.9% compared with last year. The Treasury should concentrate on incentives for greener cars rather than hitting diesel.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 13 November 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East122.9762.90129.22120.30
East Midlands122.51131.19120.13
London123.0159.23131.32120.49
North East122.2163.40130.26120.15
North West122.3953.80130.05119.91
Northern Ireland121.09125.70118.82
Scotland122.68128.95119.79
South East123.2069.90130.92120.88
South West122.77128.85120.30
Wales122.4253.90128.26119.82
West Midlands122.0958.90130.41119.94
Yorkshire & Humber122.3453.70132.45119.99
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Independent invests in new Budgens store

Diesel car sales set for new hit from Cha...

Jempson’s petrol station celebrates 25th...

Palmer and Harvey publishes guidance for...

Independent invests in new Budgens store

Palmer and Harvey publishes guidance for...

Palmer & Harvey confirms takeover talks

Forecourts scoop top prizes at Bestway Re...

Palmer & Harvey confirms takeover talks

Large Esso forecourt with Spar store let...

MPK adds two sites as growth strategy con...

Shell boss David Moss to hang up his pumps

Poll

See Results

As many forecourt operators continue their quest for expansion - driving up forecourt prices - could you be tempted to sell your business?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions