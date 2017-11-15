Multi-million pound spend in BP M&S refurbishments

John Wood

Three BP M&S Simply Food sites have reopened after refurbishments involving a multi-million pound investment.

The BP service station with M&S Simply Food on Kilmarnock Road reopened after a spend of £0.9m on the site.

Extensive changes were made with the building being extended to provide improved toilet facilities and a separate disabled toilet.

The grocery range was also expanded and the amount of chilled space was increased, with new refrigeration throughout the store enabling it to be more energy efficient and also to regulate in-store temperature

A new ceiling was installed with LED lighting to make the store much brighter and more energy efficient, and the Wild Bean Cafe was refitted to offer with an extended range and dwelling counter with stools.

Externally parking for customers was increased from 9 spaces to 15 including 2 disabled spaces. Staff parking has been introduced to free-up spaces for customers and HGV parking has been added to the rear of the building.

New under roof sheeting and complete LED lighting system will also provide a brighter/safer experience for customers

Nine new jobs have been added at the BP service station with M&S Simply Food on the A23 at Pycombe, just north of Brighton.

An undisclosed sum was spent extending the building, increasing the square footage on the shop floor to allow for an expanded Simply Foods range, and increasing back of house storage as well as improvement to the toilet facilities on site.

A further 12 new jobs have been created with the reopening of the BP service station with M&S Simply Food on the South Bound Service Area of the A46 in Budbrooke, Warwickshire. Approximately £1.2m was spent on the site.

The first customers at each site will also receive a range of discounts and a free bag for life.