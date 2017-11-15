Kay group opens fourth new-to-industry site

John Wood

Top 50 Indie Kay Group has opened its fourth new-to-industry site in two years.

The new site’s fuel brand is Texaco, taking their total number of Texaco-branded service stations to 15.

The new site is located in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, and comes after The Kay Group opened a Texaco-branded new build site in Irlam, Salford in May this year, which was the group’s largest development to date.

Ken Kay, owner and CEO of The Kay Group who won the Special Recognition Award at this year’s Forecourt Trader Awards, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our fourth new-to-industry site in the last two years, and once again with Valero and the Texaco brand. Our relationship with Texaco goes back a long way and we’re sure this new site will see us continue our run of success together.”

Located a short distance from Junction 8 of the M53, the Ellesmere Port site is situated within the sizable Peel Developments project, which also includes over 1,000 houses and other commercial businesses including a pub/restaurant, fast food outlets and convenience stores.

Kay added: “The Ellesmere Port site looks great and has a wide range of retail outlets including our first drive-thru Costa Coffee and a Subway. With a strong brand like Texaco supplying the site, plus many new homes nearby, we are confident Ellesmere Port will prove popular with customers.”

Andrew Cox, Valero’s director sales and marketing, commented: “It’s great that Ellesmere Port service station is now open and our relationship with The Kay Group continues to go from strength to strength.”

Ellesmere Port service station will be supplied by Valero’s Manchester Terminal, which receives supply directly from Valero’s refinery in Pembroke, South Wales.

