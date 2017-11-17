Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Date set for withdrawal of paper £10 note

John Wood · 17 November, 2017
new £10 note
The new polymer £10 was introduced in September
  (Photo:  )

The Bank of England has announced that will be withdrawing the legal tender status of the paper £10 note featuring Charles Darwin on Thursday 1 March 2018.

The decision follows the launch of the new polymer £10 note featuring Jane Austen on 14 September this year.

The paper notes can be used normally until March 1, but the Bank of England is advising businesses that they should develop plans to stop accepting and dispensing them after that date.

At the close of business on 3 November 2017, polymer £10 notes made up more than 55% of the £10 notes in circulation.

After 1 March 2018, it will still be possible for Charles Darwin notes to be exchanged at the Bank of England.

To raise awareness among the public and retailers, an A4 poster is available for download from the Bank of England website. Hard copies will be available for businesses by early December, and can be pre-ordered now.

