Staffordshire Police investigate spate of diesel thefts

John Wood · 17 November, 2017
Staffordshire Police are investigating thefts of diesel worth nearly £300 from three petrol stations in the Tamworth area within a 35-minute timeframe.

The incidents took place between 3.05pm and 3.40pm on Wednesday November 8 at Tesco in High Street, Dosthill, the Co-op on Tame Valley Industrial Estate in Wilnecote, and Sainsbury's in Bitterscote Drive, Bonehill.

The driver of a silver Vauxhall Astra, using stolen number plates, filled containers with diesel at each location and drove off without paying a total of £278.75. It is believed another two people were in the vehicle at the time.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 30s to early 40s and was wearing a hooded camouflage jacket and sunglasses.

Chief inspector Ashley Farrington said: “The number plates used in these thefts were stolen from a car in Fazeley Road earlier the same day.

“Anyone with information that could help our investigation is urged to call 101 quoting incident number 520 of 8 November or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Weekly retail fuel prices: 13 November 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East122.9762.90129.22120.30
East Midlands122.51131.19120.13
London123.0159.23131.32120.49
North East122.2163.40130.26120.15
North West122.3953.80130.05119.91
Northern Ireland121.09125.70118.82
Scotland122.68128.95119.79
South East123.2069.90130.92120.88
South West122.77128.85120.30
Wales122.4253.90128.26119.82
West Midlands122.0958.90130.41119.94
Yorkshire & Humber122.3453.70132.45119.99
