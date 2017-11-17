Staffordshire Police investigate spate of diesel thefts· 17 November, 2017
Staffordshire Police are investigating thefts of diesel worth nearly £300 from three petrol stations in the Tamworth area within a 35-minute timeframe.
The incidents took place between 3.05pm and 3.40pm on Wednesday November 8 at Tesco in High Street, Dosthill, the Co-op on Tame Valley Industrial Estate in Wilnecote, and Sainsbury's in Bitterscote Drive, Bonehill.
The driver of a silver Vauxhall Astra, using stolen number plates, filled containers with diesel at each location and drove off without paying a total of £278.75. It is believed another two people were in the vehicle at the time.
The suspect is described as a white man in his late 30s to early 40s and was wearing a hooded camouflage jacket and sunglasses.
Chief inspector Ashley Farrington said: “The number plates used in these thefts were stolen from a car in Fazeley Road earlier the same day.
“Anyone with information that could help our investigation is urged to call 101 quoting incident number 520 of 8 November or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”
