BP Oil renews membership of BOSS for all its sites for 2018

John Wood

BP Oil UK has renewed its membership of BOSS, the British Oil Security Syndicate, for 2018.

The agreement, which covers BP’s entire company owned network of more than 320 sites in the UK, will provide retailers with access to BOSS Payment Watch, the No Means of Payment recovery service, for each site in both document and electronic format.

A BP spokesperson said: “We are happy to renew our membership with BOSS. Its services actively contribute to our crime and loss reduction strategy.”

The BOSS Payment Watch scheme operates on almost one third of forecourts in the UK and is a co-ordinated system that has recovered more than £3 million for fuel retailers who incur financial losses from ‘No Means of Payment’ incidents.

Kevin Eastwood, executive director at BOSS, said: “BOSS is delighted that BP is continuing its membership of BOSS and the use of the BOSS Payment Watch scheme in the fight against forecourt crime. The scheme helps to protect fuel retailers’ businesses financially and it continues to successfully identify and assist police in prosecuting numerous multiple offenders.”

