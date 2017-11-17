Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Ram raiders steal cash machine from M27 services

John Wood · 17 November, 2017
Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses after ram raiders stole a cash machine from a service station on the M27.

Police were called to the westbound Rownhams Service Station, located between junctions 3 and 4 of the M27, shortly before 1am on Tuesday 14 November.

It was reported that a white Transit-style van and a dark-coloured Land Rover Defender were seen to drive into the service station.

Five men, all with their faces covered, then left the vehicles before the Land Rover was used to gain entry to the entrance to the service station.

A cash machine, containing a substantial quantity of cash, was taken from inside the building and the vehicles then left the scene.

The damage caused was so extensive that the restaurants and toilets were closed while structural engineers assessed the building, although the petrol station was able to open.

Detective sergeant Paul Selby said: “We would like to hear from anyone who has any information on what happened last night.

“If you were at the service station at the time, and haven’t yet spoken to us, then please get in touch as soon as possible. You may hold information that could prove vital to our investigation.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who thinks they saw these vehicles on the M27 and surrounding roads at around this time.”

Any with information is urged to call 101 quoting reference 44170442823, or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

