Experienced operator adds to her estate with Nuneaton forecourt

John Wood · 17 November, 2017
Central Avenue Service Station, Nuneaton

The sale of Central Avenue Service Station in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, has been brokered by business property adviser Christie & Co, with funding secured through commercial finance broker, Christie Finance.

The six-pump forecourt and convenience store is located in the centre of Nuneaton and recently underwent a full refurbishment.

The business was placed on the market with Christie & Co after the previous leaseholder decided to sell the business to focus on other business interests.

The new owner, Sunita Arabpour is an experienced forecourt operator having owned and operated a number of petrol filling stations over the past 24 years.

Sunita left the sector for a short while to focus on her other business, returning to the sector last year after purchasing a forecourt in Stafford. Due to the success enjoyed at Stafford, Sunita decided she was ready to expand her portfolio, and this has been achieved with the acquisition of Central Avenue Service Station.

Stephen Bell, the business agent from Christie & Co’s Birmingham office who brokered the sale, commented: “This transaction shows just how strong demand remains across the forecourt sector for both freehold and leasehold sites. Within 48 hours of this site coming to the market, Sunita had her offer accepted.”

Commercial funding was required to assist with the purchase of the business as well as to cover the fuel and shop stock. Stuart Pawelczyk, associate director at Christie Finance secured loan facilities from a consortium of lenders to complete the transaction.

He said: “Central Avenue is a great opportunity for an experienced operator like Sunita. I am delighted Sunita secured the funding she required to enable her to complete the deal and grow her portfolio.

“By using our specialist sector knowledge we have been able to access some beneficial funding rates and terms for forecourt and retail clients alike.”

