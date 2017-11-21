Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Cornish site bought by NTS Retail

Merril Boulton · 21 November, 2017

NTS Retail Ltd has recently completed the acquisition of Maynes Garage in Illogan Highway, Redruth, Cornwall.

The site had been operated as a Vauxhall car dealership and petrol filling by the same family for a number of generations, but was offered to the market to allow the current owners to concentrate on their property development projects.

Following this acquisition of the business, NTS retail will be making a number of significant improvements including extending the shop into the car showroom to offer a full convenience retail offer, with the workshop being retained and operated by the existing manager.

Paul Heather, director at Charles Darrow, who acted on behalf of the owners, brothers Stuart and Guy Bennett said: “As with all petrol filling station sales that we handle, they generate a great deal of competitive interest and Maynes Garage was no exception with multiple offers being received from the outset. This purchase will further strengthen NTS Retail’s portfolio in the south west.

“NTS Retail were looking to increase their presence in the south west and this petrol filling station proved the perfect purchase for them.”

Mark Frostick, senior associate at Rapleys LLP who advised NTS Retail Ltd, added: “This is another acquisition for NTS Retail and shows demand remains strong for good freehold sites throughout the UK. We expect this trend to continue with supply being restricted.”

NTS Retail Ltd now have nine sites and one convenience store located in the South West and East Anglia and are continuing to look for suitable sites to expand their network.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 20 November 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.5862.15130.21121.10
East Midlands123.21131.97120.77
London123.5556.90131.47121.21
North East122.7764.90132.16120.46
North West123.1057.80131.29120.64
Northern Ireland121.8564.20125.57120.27
Scotland123.3352.20129.79120.83
South East123.79131.06121.50
South West123.42130.49121.01
Wales123.15129.94120.50
West Midlands122.8761.90132.62120.73
Yorkshire & Humber122.9956.90131.53120.82
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Financial adviser appointed as MRH IPO is...

Experienced operator adds to her estate w...

Kay group opens fourth new-to-industry site

Multi-million pound spend in BP M&S refur...

Financial adviser appointed as MRH IPO is...

Palmer and Harvey publishes guidance for...

Independent invests in new Budgens store

Experienced operator adds to her estate w...

Palmer & Harvey confirms takeover talks

MPK adds two sites as growth strategy con...

Shell boss David Moss to hang up his pumps

Financial adviser appointed as MRH IPO is...

Poll

See Results

As many forecourt operators continue their quest for expansion - driving up forecourt prices - could you be tempted to sell your business?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions