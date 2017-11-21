Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Accolade for Certas Energy

Merril Boulton · 21 November, 2017

Certas Energy received the accolade of Gulf Oil Best Fuel Partner of the Year from Gulf Oil International at its annual conference in Dubai last week.

The award recognises the work undertaken by Certas Energy to develop and grow its Gulf forecourt network in the UK.

Gulf Oil International has fuel station representation in 25 countries across the world and sells lubricants in over 100 countries. Its ongoing investment to support the Gulf brand includes a global partnership with Manchester United.

“I’m absolutely delighted that Gulf Retail has been recognised in this way,” said Ramsay MacDonald, retail director, Certas Energy. “We continue to work hard to develop the Gulf brand in the UK and ensure that the Gulf proposition appeals to dealers of all sizes. The retail supply market is as competitive and challenging as we have ever seen it with the oil majors now signing sites they would never have previously looked at and the super group dealers squeezing their own margins to drive volumes. We are working hard to differentiate our offer with the support of Gulf Oil International and build brand presence across the UK. Our most recent successes, three flagship sites in the North of England with a combined volume of 13 million litres, are now on stream and in full Gulf imagery. They demonstrate in no uncertain terms the strength of this historic forecourt brand, today and for the future.”

The award was presented by Frank Rutten, vice president International, Gulf Oil International who praised the work undertaken in the UK. “This award is so well deserved. Certas Energy is achieving such great results in spite of the toughness and complexities of the market place. The UK team continues to invest in the Gulf brand and works tirelessly to provide UK dealers with a strong alternative to the traditional forecourt majors. Certas Energy and Gulf Retail richly deserve this recognition.”

Weekly retail fuel prices: 20 November 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.5862.15130.21121.10
East Midlands123.21131.97120.77
London123.5556.90131.47121.21
North East122.7764.90132.16120.46
North West123.1057.80131.29120.64
Northern Ireland121.8564.20125.57120.27
Scotland123.3352.20129.79120.83
South East123.79131.06121.50
South West123.42130.49121.01
Wales123.15129.94120.50
West Midlands122.8761.90132.62120.73
Yorkshire & Humber122.9956.90131.53120.82
