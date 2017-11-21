Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

ACS calls on retailers to take part in crime survey

Merril Boulton · 21 November, 2017

ACS is calling on retailers to share their experiences of retail crime over the past 12 months as part of the association's Crime Survey 2018.

The survey asks retailers to outline the number of incidents of crime they have experienced in their store, including shop theft, robberies and anti-social behavioural incidents. The survey also considers the causes of these crimes and the measures retailers have in place to prevent crime in their stores.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: "Crime remains one of the biggest problems faced by local shops. Every week we hear about violence and threats to the safety of retailers and staff, theft that hits profits and drives some stores to the edge of viability, and robberies that bring massive losses and disruption.

"Our crime survey gives us powerful information to make the best case we can for retailers to get the support they need from government and the police. The results of the survey are shared directly with ministers and senior police officers and we need robust information to make the strongest case possible, so I urge every retailer to share their experiences of crime in their stores."

The survey can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ACSCRIME2018. The deadline for responses is 21st December 2017.

The results will be feature in ACS’ Crime Report 2018 which will be launched in March.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 20 November 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.5862.15130.21121.10
East Midlands123.21131.97120.77
London123.5556.90131.47121.21
North East122.7764.90132.16120.46
North West123.1057.80131.29120.64
Northern Ireland121.8564.20125.57120.27
Scotland123.3352.20129.79120.83
South East123.79131.06121.50
South West123.42130.49121.01
Wales123.15129.94120.50
West Midlands122.8761.90132.62120.73
Yorkshire & Humber122.9956.90131.53120.82
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Financial adviser appointed as MRH IPO is...

Experienced operator adds to her estate w...

Kay group opens fourth new-to-industry site

Multi-million pound spend in BP M&S refur...

Financial adviser appointed as MRH IPO is...

Palmer and Harvey publishes guidance for...

Independent invests in new Budgens store

Experienced operator adds to her estate w...

Palmer & Harvey confirms takeover talks

MPK adds two sites as growth strategy con...

Shell boss David Moss to hang up his pumps

Financial adviser appointed as MRH IPO is...

Poll

See Results

As many forecourt operators continue their quest for expansion - driving up forecourt prices - could you be tempted to sell your business?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions