10ppl off in Morrisons' Black Friday fuel offer

Merril Boulton

Morrisons is reducing the price of fuel this week by 10p-a-litre for its supermarket customers.

The 'Black Five Days Fuel' are available to customers who spend £50 in Morrisons stores (not Morrisons.com) from 20th Nov to 26th Nov. Customers will receive a voucher that will allow them to pay the lower price between 20th Nov and 3rd December.

Morrisons estimates that for a typical 50 litre car, motorists will save £5 every time they fill their car up.

The company says it is making the cuts to help motorists with the cost of diesel and unleaded during the pre-Christmas shopping spree, including Black Friday.

Steve Mosey, Morrisons services director, said: “Motorists could face a triple-whammy of rising petrol prices, extra fuel tax and a busy Christmas shopping season so we’re doing what we can to help them afford to run their cars.

"Economists are predicting an increase in the price of fuel before Christmas with one bank saying it could be up by 8p-a-litre. This follows an increase in the price of oil of more than 30% since the summer.

"The price could also rise if the Chancellor Philip Hammond increases the rate of fuel duty in line with inflation. There has been speculation about a possible rise in fuel duty after a freeze for seven successive years."

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: