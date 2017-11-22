Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

PRA fears 1ppl on diesel duty likely

Merril Boulton · 22 November, 2017

There is likely to be a 1ppl increase on fuel duty for all diesel drivers in this afternoon's Autumn Budget, according to PRA chairman Brian Madderson. 

"This would be a thinly disguised tax grab using air quality issues as justification,” he said.

Despite the Chancellor also planning a welcome 1ppl reduction to the duty on petrol, he said the move on diesel would benefit the Treasury by over £800 million a year. With 80% greater annual volumes, diesel is the fuel powering the nation’s road haulage industry and the wider economy.

“Along with other trade associations, we have repeatedly warned the Chancellor against such an economically regressive move because it will push up prices for consumer and businesses already suffering with inflation at a five year high.

“To force this increase at a time when crude oil and worldwide wholesale costs are ramping up, is also at odds with the Government’s avowed aim of supporting the UK economy in the lead up to our formal exit from the EU in 2019. Does the Chancellor really want to hammer already hard-pressed consumers, damage the economy, and make us less competitive with our European neighbours?"

The PRA has urged the Chancellor to scrap damaging duty differential plans, and instead boost the economy by introducing a major cut in fuel duty in April 2018.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 20 November 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.5862.15130.21121.10
East Midlands123.21131.97120.77
London123.5556.90131.47121.21
North East122.7764.90132.16120.46
North West123.1057.80131.29120.64
Northern Ireland121.8564.20125.57120.27
Scotland123.3352.20129.79120.83
South East123.79131.06121.50
South West123.42130.49121.01
Wales123.15129.94120.50
West Midlands122.8761.90132.62120.73
Yorkshire & Humber122.9956.90131.53120.82
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Experienced operator adds to her estate w...

Park Garage Group expands Texaco estate a...

Financial adviser appointed for MRH IPO

Kay group opens fourth new-to-industry site

Financial adviser appointed for MRH IPO

Independent invests in new Budgens store

Experienced operator adds to her estate w...

Kay group opens fourth new-to-industry site

Palmer & Harvey confirms takeover talks

MPK adds two sites as growth strategy con...

Financial adviser appointed for MRH IPO

Shell boss David Moss to hang up his pumps

Poll

See Results

As many forecourt operators continue their quest for expansion - driving up forecourt prices - could you be tempted to sell your business?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions