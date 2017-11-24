Asda sparks new round of price cuts with 2ppl off fuel

John Wood

A new round in the price war between supermarkets has started with a range of price cuts and promotions.

Asda today (Friday 23rd November) announced that has cut the price of fuel by up to 2ppl, bringing a new national price cap of 116.7ppl on unleaded and 117.7ppl on diesel.

Sean Clarke, Asda’s chief executive, said: “In October, the Asda Income Tracker showed that the average UK household saw a further squeeze on discretionary income. With Christmas round the corner, we know our customers are busy people who want to spend time with family and friends. So, we’ve made the simple move to lower the cost of unleaded and diesel by 2ppl across the country.”

Dave Tyrer, Asda’s head of petrol trading, said: “Asda is investing millions to cut the cost of fuel. No gimmicks. Just a simple, lower price when you fill up at our pumps. We’ve cut up to 2p per litre off unleaded and diesel. Asda is the UK’s only fuel retailer to offer a national price cap across our 310 petrol stations. This means whether you’re in Edinburgh or Eastbourne, you will pay no more than 116.7ppl for unleaded and 117.7ppl for diesel.”

Asda’s move followed a Morrisons Black Friday voucher promotion reducing the price of fuel by 10ppl.

The 'Black Five Days Fuel' was available to customers spending £50 in Morrisons stores (not Morrisons.com) from 20th November to 26th November. Customers receive a voucher that allows them to pay the lower price between 20th November and 3rd December.

Steve Mosey, Morrisons services director, said: “Motorists could face a triple-whammy of rising petrol prices, extra fuel tax and a busy Christmas shopping season so we’re doing what we can to help them afford to run their cars.

“Economists are predicting an increase in the price of fuel before Christmas with one bank saying it could be up by 8ppl. This follows an increase in the price of oil of more than 30% since the summer.”

Shortly after the Asda announcement Sainsbury’s said it would cut the price of unleaded petrol and diesel by up to 2ppl from Saturday November 25.

Izzy Hexter, Sainsbury’s fuel buying manager, said: “This is a Black Friday bonus for our customers and great news as people are trying to balance their budgets in the run up to Christmas.”

