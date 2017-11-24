Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Forecourts could get electric charger funding

John Wood · 24 November, 2017
electric car charging

Forecourt owners could receive government funding to support introduction of electric chargers under measures introduced in this week’s Budget.

“We welcome the Chancellors announcement of a new £400m Charging Investment Infrastructure Fund, which is good news for fuel retailers and motorway service areas (MSAs) – provided they are included in the list of eligible businesses,” said PRA chairman Brian Madderson.

This follows a hearing earlier this month at the Automated and Electric Vehicles Bill Committee, where the PRA was invited to give oral evidence, and called for a government grant for fuel retailers seeking to install electric vehicle charging equipment and for the mandating to be withdrawn.

Madderson added: “This Bill proposes giving Government to power to mandate the installation of electric vehicle charge points in large fuel retailers and MSAs, but provides no financial assistance to such businesses.

“The Budget has not yet indicated how the fund will be specifically allocated, but indicates the Government is prepared to assist retailers in increasing the uptake of rapid EV charge points.

“The PRA will continue to lobby the Government to encourage fuel retailers to install EV charge points with financial assistance. It is essential that a substantial portion of the Charging Investment Infrastructure Fund is ring-fenced for fuel retailers, in order to make this equipment affordable.

“If the Government insists on mandating EV charging equipment upon retailers and MSAs, they must be prepared share some of the financial burden.”

