Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Maxol renews sponsorship of Ulster Mini Rugby

John Wood · 24 November, 2017

Irish forecourt and convenience retailer Maxol has renewed its sponsorship with Ulster Mini Rugby for the next two seasons, taking the partnership to 2019.

The deal renews Maxol’s sponsorship of the Maxol Mini Rugby festivals held at various clubs throughout the province, and the eight Maxol Primary school Mini Rugby qualifying festivals that take place across the country which culminate in the four-day finals week at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

Each year approximately 1,500 6- to 12-year olds and over 70 primary schools take part in Ulster Mini Rugby with the aim of giving the young players their first taste of the sport while learning the basic skills that go behind it.

Brian Donaldson, chief executive officer, Maxol, said: “We’re delighted to be able to partner with Ulster Rugby once again, an organisation that is deeply committed to bringing rugby to a new generation of players.

“At Maxol we strive to play an active role in supporting local communities and this sponsorship enables us and our retailers to do that. We are proud to support the growth of grassroots rugby and in helping to encourage our young people to build team skills and be active. I am delighted we are continuing to invest in this very popular and worthwhile series of festivals and school’s tournament.”

The renewal was welcomed by Neil Hanna, business development manager at Ulster Rugby, who said: “Mini Rugby is one of the fastest growing areas of our game, with thousands of young players togging out at clubs across Northern Ireland each Saturday. The Maxol Mini Rugby programme is a great opportunity to bring many of our clubs and schools together, allowing players to develop their skills against different oppositions. These events are greatly enhanced by the presence of members from the Ulster Rugby squad, who provide some useful tips to the budding players as well as providing a platform to nurture the talent of the future and ignite passion in the sport. We are thrilled with Maxol’s continued support for Ulster Rugby and are excited with what these next two seasons will enable us to achieve as a partnership.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 20 November 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.5862.15130.21121.10
East Midlands123.21131.97120.77
London123.5556.90131.47121.21
North East122.7764.90132.16120.46
North West123.1057.80131.29120.64
Northern Ireland121.8564.20125.57120.27
Scotland123.3352.20129.79120.83
South East123.79131.06121.50
South West123.42130.49121.01
Wales123.15129.94120.50
West Midlands122.8761.90132.62120.73
Yorkshire & Humber122.9956.90131.53120.82
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Forecourt owners could get funding for el...

Swedish firm unveils quick solution to EV...

Cornish site bought by NTS Retail

Budget: missed opportunity, says PRA

Financial adviser appointed for MRH IPO

Experienced operator adds to her estate

Kay group opens fourth new-to-industry site

Park Garage Group expands Texaco estate

Financial adviser appointed for MRH IPO

Palmer and Harvey publishes guidance for...

Palmer & Harvey confirms takeover talks

Independent invests in new Budgens store

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned at the speed of change towards 'electrification' and the pressure to install expensive electric vehicle charging equipment before the market is really ready for it?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions