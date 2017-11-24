Euro Garages wins approval for new head office building

John Wood

Plans for Euro Garages new head office facilities have been approved and agreed by Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council.

Council leader, councillor Mohammed Khan and council chief executive Harry Catherall met with the company leadership to confirm the planning permission and further discuss the development which is set to create up to 150 new jobs.

Councillor Khan thanked the company for their continued commitment to Blackburn with Darwen. He added: “It really is wonderful to see this local company doing so well. The owners are making sure that their home town benefits from their success and they continue to provide fantastic employment opportunities. We are proud to have them here.”

Harry Catherall, chief executive of Blackburn with Darwen Council said: “Thanks to EG Group and other successful high profile businesses based in the town, we can see confidence building in the local area as place to do business. Part of our role at the council is to help see that growth translate into improving services and quality of life for the people living and working in both Blackburn and Darwen.”

The new three storey office development is expected to be complete in summer 2018. It will be a water front location close to Fishmoor Reservoir. The construction build and fit-out style will be in keeping with the area. The current EG Group offices on Haslingden Road will then be used as a training and development centre.

Furthermore, management are considering options for two drive-through restaurants as part of the proposed development. Planning permission has been granted, and the brand and type of restaurant is still to be agreed.

Road improvement works are a condition of the planning permission so as to avoid any traffic problems.

Zuber Issa, co-CEO and founder explained: “We are pleased to secure planning permission for the new office space. As you can appreciate, a business our size and global standing is regularly advised to move to a major city; many times to London or Manchester, however, we are proud of our Lancashire heritage and to date have resisted such suggestions.

“We see the advantages of being in Blackburn as it is our home, we like living in the town and we remain fully committed to having our main base here and seeing local people succeed along the phenomenal journey. We are also really looking forward to having something special in Blackburn to host international visitors.”

Ilyas Munshi, group commercial director, EG Group, said: “When we first moved into the current offices six years ago we had a lot of spare room, however during this period our successful asset acquisition strategy and phenomenal business growth has now meant we’ve outgrown these facilities. Alongside our international growth, we are still investing significantly in the UK network so it is critical we have more office space.

“The new facility development will be great, it’s just across the road and will really give a boost to our employees and visitors alike. For the leadership team it is important for us to host our people and guests, in modern facilities and afford excellent welfare for them to progress in our business and go away with a good impression of Lancashire life, respectively.”

Pictured from left: Ian Richardson, partnership director; Andrea Sturgess, council head of communications and engagement; Ilyas Munshi, EG Group commercial director; Sarah Lucas, EG acquisition manager; council chief executive Harry Catherall; Zuber Issa, EG co-CEO and founder; council leader, councillor Mohammed Khan; and Emily Robinson, planning consultant, PWA Planning.

