Two BP M&S sites reopen after major refurbishment

Two BP service stations with M&S Simply Food shops have reopened after more than £1m was spent refurbishing them.

Thirty new jobs have been created with reopening of the service station on The Broadway, at Loughton, Essex, after a spend of approximately £1m.

Adam Whitehouse, BP district manager said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we have been able to create 30 new jobs for people in the local area. It’ll be open 24/7 providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our very own Wild Bean Cafe.”

An additional 18 new jobs have been created with the reopening of the new BP service station with M&S Simply Food on Wetherby Road, Leeds.

There are currently 261 BP service stations with M&S Simply Food sites and BP says it is aiming for 300.

