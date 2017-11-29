Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Co-op and Costcutter announce wholesale deal in wake of P&H collapse

Merril Boulton · 29 November, 2017

The Co-op and Costcutter Supermarkets Group (CSG) have today (November 29th) confirmed that an agreement has already been signed that will see Co-op become the

exclusive wholesale supplier to CSG which operates the 2,200 Costcutter, Mace, Simply Fresh, Supershop and kwiksave convenience stores from Spring 2018, following the recent announcement concerning Palmer and Harvey (P&H), 

The deal will also provide the opportunity for CSG’s independent retailers to become Co-op franchisees.

Given the unexpected P&H announcement, the Co-op has also confirmed that it is looking at practical short-term ways it can support CSG's independent retailers as part of a wider industry response, until the formal agreement begins in Spring 2018.

Darcy Willson-Rymer, CEO of Costcutter Supermarkets Group said: “With P&H no longer able to supply our stores, we have activated our contingency plans that will see our retailers supported by the Co-op and other suppliers in the run up to our deal with the Co-op.”

Jo Whitfield, chief executive of Co-op Food said: “We are operating in a dynamic market environment and this deal, coming shortly after our Nisa announcement, shows how we are positively responding to the changes occurring within the sector.

“Our food business is going from strength to strength in what is clearly a challenging retail market. We recently reported our 14th consecutive quarter of like-for-like sales growth and this agreement will further strengthen our ability to offer customers great products at great prices.

“While our deal with Costcutter will start formally in Spring 2018 we are looking at practical ways we can support independent retailers during this busy trading period, in light of the news concerning P&H. It is essential that we maintain a strong independent retail sector and the Co-op is committed to playing its part, along with others in the industry, in ensuring this occurs.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 27 November 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.82129.02120.99
East Midlands123.27128.97120.70
London123.5860.90130.70120.95
North East122.66132.10120.20
North West123.10132.21120.41
Northern Ireland122.0269.90126.90120.47
Scotland123.4951.90129.54120.70
South East123.94131.00121.22
South West123.66129.11120.87
Wales123.19129.61120.46
West Midlands122.9161.90129.71120.32
Yorkshire & Humber123.04130.49120.60
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Palmer and Harvey in administration

Forecourts could get electric charger fun...

Swedish firm unveils quick solution to EV...

Palmer and Harvey publishes guidance for...

Experienced operator adds to her estate

Park Garage Group expands Texaco estate

Palmer and Harvey in administration

Financial adviser appointed for MRH IPO

Financial adviser appointed for MRH IPO

Palmer and Harvey publishes guidance for...

Independent invests in new Budgens store

Palmer & Harvey confirms takeover talks

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned at the speed of change towards 'electrification' and the pressure to install expensive electric vehicle charging equipment before the market is really ready for it?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions