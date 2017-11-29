Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Euro Garages boosts its network to 3,500 with purchase of ExxonMobil's sites in Germany

Merril Boulton · 29 November, 2017

ExxonMobil and Euro Garages have announced a new partnership for the German Esso network, which will replicate the branded wholesaler model already in place in the UK, other European markets plus North America.

The new 'strategic partnership' will see EG Deutschland GmbH - an affiliate of UK-based EG Group Limited - buy around 1,000 Esso-branded service stations.  ExxonMobil will continue selling its Synergy fuels and Mobil-branded lubricants at the Esso-branded sites.

"Our conversion to a branded wholesaler model in Germany is consistent with ExxonMobil’s approach in other European markets with the objective of growing the Esso brand,” said Florian Barsch, managing director of ExxonMobil Central Europe Holding in Hamburg. “Our long-term strategic partnership with EG Group will leverage our companies’ respective strengths and continue to provide Germany’s consumers with a reliable supply of high quality Esso fuels.”

ExxonMobil and EG Group have established a partnership initially for 20 years. The two companies have already successfully established a branded wholesaler model in the UK and France and recently signed a similar agreement in Italy. EG Group has committed to investing in the fuel, car wash and shop business in Germany.

"Over the course of our discussions, EG Group impressed us with its future- and growth-oriented concept for the Esso brand, convincing us that this is the appropriate decision to make in helping expand the brand and continue to provide a good experience for our customers," said Alexander Hentschke, retail sales manager for ExxonMobil in Germany.

"ExxonMobil will continue to focus on developing and marketing the Esso brand in Germany after conversion to the branded wholesaler model is complete, which is expected during the fourth quarter of 2018 when EG Group will assume all responsibilities associated with operating the station network subject to approval by the antitrust authorities."

Mohsin Issa, founder and co-managing director of Euro Garages, said: "We are very pleased to partner with ExxonMobil in Germany and work together with Esso, along with the tenants and dealers of the stations. The German market offers us great growth opportunities and is the logical extension of our business throughout Europe. We already operate service stations in France, the United Kingdom and the Benelux countries. As a result, and through other recently announced acquisitions, we have established ourselves as one of Europe's leading service station operators.”

With the purchase of the German Esso network and Esso-branded stations in Italy, EG Group will operate about 3,500 stations across Europe.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 27 November 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.82129.02120.99
East Midlands123.27128.97120.70
London123.5860.90130.70120.95
North East122.66132.10120.20
North West123.10132.21120.41
Northern Ireland122.0269.90126.90120.47
Scotland123.4951.90129.54120.70
South East123.94131.00121.22
South West123.66129.11120.87
Wales123.19129.61120.46
West Midlands122.9161.90129.71120.32
Yorkshire & Humber123.04130.49120.60
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Palmer and Harvey in administration

Forecourts could get electric charger fun...

Swedish firm unveils quick solution to EV...

Palmer and Harvey publishes guidance for...

Experienced operator adds to her estate

Park Garage Group expands Texaco estate

Palmer and Harvey in administration

Financial adviser appointed for MRH IPO

Financial adviser appointed for MRH IPO

Palmer and Harvey publishes guidance for...

Independent invests in new Budgens store

Palmer & Harvey confirms takeover talks

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned at the speed of change towards 'electrification' and the pressure to install expensive electric vehicle charging equipment before the market is really ready for it?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions