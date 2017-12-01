Gulf launches Christmas promotion

Merril Boulton

Gulf has launched a new forecourt promotion via Facebook - ‘The Big Christmas Giveaway’ - with 100 items of Gulf branded merchandise on offer to lucky winners nationwide.

The initiative began this week and will run until the end of December, with 20 winners drawn each week. Entry is free to all and prizes include Gulf branded hoodies, umbrellas, gym bags, toy cars and more.

To be in with a chance of winning, users simply need to visit and like the Gulf Retail UK Facebook page, comment 'The Big Christmas Giveaway' on the competition post and share it with their friends.

Promotional banners for the initiative are featuring at Gulf service stations across the UK, including posters, shelf wobblers and counter cards.

“Our recent tactical forecourt promotions have been well received and we are excited to branch out to our social media channels with this initiative,” enthuses Gerry Welsh, retail marketing manager, Certas Energy. “It has been developed to drive engagement online and at Gulf forecourts across the UK and we are encouraging all Gulf Dealers to spread some Christmas cheer!"