Jet Waltham Cross re-opens following £1m KDRB

Merril Boulton

Jet Waltham Cross has reopened following a large-scale knock down and rebuild project. Owner Mr Arulselvam (Arul) has invested close to £1 million in the site, with only the canopy and the pumps remaining from the original forecourt.

The site now boasts a 2,000 sq feet Nisa Local convenience store (previously 700 sq feet), 24 nozzles including premium unleaded and diesel, 12 customer parking bays (previously three), a Country Choice baked in-store range and a Costa Coffee machine. A Subway counter will be installed over the coming months and plans are in place to introduce an Amazon Locker.

As part of the works, the 24/7 site has been reimaged with Jet’s latest brand on the canopy, stanchion, pumps and polesign. Jet’s Sentinel diesel has been introduced on two pumps, giving customers the option of both premium unleaded and premium diesel at the pumps. The forecourt was re-laid and new tanks were installed.

The 4-5mlpa site is located on the outskirts of Waltham Cross town centre on a road that runs parallel to the M25. Customers include walk on shoppers from the two neighbouring housing estates, as well as high volumes of transient trade coming in and out of London as Waltham Cross lies 12 miles north east of Central London.

Arul said: “Due to a few environmental issues, the works took 13 months, which was longer than we had anticipated, but now that we’ve reopened, we’re thrilled with the number of former customers who are returning and we’re also welcoming a lot of new customers. Before the redevelopment we were averaging around 4–5 mlpa, and since reopening our volumes have been rising steadily. I’m confident we’ll break through the 5 mlpa figure by the end of 2018. We weren’t with a symbol group before, but we opted to introduce the Nisa Local brand and we’re already seeing the impact on shop sales, so it’s been a popular choice for our customers.

“We’ve been with Jet since 2004 and the team at Jet have been very supportive throughout the redevelopment works. Chris Murphy, our regional account manager, has been heavily involved, advising us on introducing Sentinel diesel to the site and attending regular meetings with our contractors.”

Chris said: “The redesign of forecourt and store at Waltham Cross has been years in the planning, so it’s fantastic to see the results of the transformation at first hand. Arul is a long-standing Jet dealer and we’re proud to have the site as part of our network. We look forward to watching the site go from strength to strength following his investment.”