Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Plastic not fantastic for tobacco smuggler

Merril Boulton · 01 December, 2017

A lorry driver who smuggled half a tonne of hand-rolling tobacco into the UK, hidden among boxes filled with plastic waste, has been jailed for 15 months after an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Vilmantas Mikalajunas, 37, was arrested by Border Force officers at Dover Eastern Docks on 28 October 2017 when six pallets containing non-duty paid Turner brand tobacco were found in the lorry.

The case was referred to HMRC criminal investigators, who found £108,346 in excise duty was evaded on 516 kilos of tobacco. The import papers were fake and the cargo was a load of lumpy plastic waste, packed in cardboard boxes to look like a legitimate consignment.

Tim Clarke, assistant director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said:“Mikalajunas must have hoped that the hidden tobacco would go undetected within the consignment. But his smuggling attempt, false paperwork and sham cargo were discovered and he’s now paying the price with a jail term.

“HMRC continues to work with Border Force to tackle illicit tobacco that harms honest businesses and takes money from public services. Anyone with information about tobacco smuggling should call our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”

Mikalajunas pleaded guilty to evading excise duty at Maidstone Crown Court on 27 November 2017. He was immediately jailed for 15 months.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 27 November 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.82129.02120.99
East Midlands123.27128.97120.70
London123.5860.90130.70120.95
North East122.66132.10120.20
North West123.10132.21120.41
Northern Ireland122.0269.90126.90120.47
Scotland123.4951.90129.54120.70
South East123.94131.00121.22
South West123.66129.11120.87
Wales123.19129.61120.46
West Midlands122.9161.90129.71120.32
Yorkshire & Humber123.04130.49120.60
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Co-op and Costcutter announce wholesale d...

Euro Garages boosts its network to 3,500...

Palmer and Harvey in administration

Palmer and Harvey publishes guidance for...

Co-op and Costcutter announce wholesale d...

Euro Garages boosts its network to 3,500...

Palmer and Harvey in administration

Palmer and Harvey publishes guidance for...

Co-op and Costcutter announce wholesale d...

Euro Garages boosts its network to 3,500...

Palmer and Harvey in administration

Palmer and Harvey publishes guidance for...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned at the speed of change towards 'electrification' and the pressure to install expensive electric vehicle charging equipment before the market is really ready for it?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions