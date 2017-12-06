MRH and PRA chiefs top the bill at tenth UK PetroForum

A focus on future fuels will be at the heart of the program for the tenth UK PetroForum, on 18-19 June 2018 at the Hotel Don Carlos, in Marbella, Spain.

Heading up the program will be the UK’s largest independent retailer, MRH Retail. Its CEO, Karen Dickens, will be discussing with PRA chairman Brian Madderson some of the challenges of running the business during testing times for the industry.

Chris Goodall, partner at Carbon Commentary, will address the implementation of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure while Roger Hertzenberg, green executive officer of Norweigan retailer UNO-x, will explore the commercial opportunities around hydrogen.

He commented: “I’m looking forward to demonstrating how renewable and zero emission fuels can be implemented into the European markets as it is in Norway, and excited to demonstrate to my British counterparts how successful hydrogen can be for business.”

Fiona Horan, managing director of the conference organiser OpenRoom Events, said: “We’ve seen a lot of debate around the implementation of EV charging points and the viability of fuel cell vehicles and wanted to create an agenda that sheds light on the exciting potential that alternative fuels offer.”

