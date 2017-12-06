Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Nisa steps in to help McColl's after P&H collapse

John Wood · 06 December, 2017
McColl's Tamworth forecourt

Following the collapse of Palmer and Harvey, Nisa has agreed a new short-term supply contract to cover McColl’s stores that were previously supplied by Palmer and Harvey.

McColl’s Retail Group had already given notice on its supply contract with P&H, having agreed a wholesale deal with Morrisons, but it is not due to kick in until January 2018.

All of the McColl’s stores previously supplied by Palmer and Harvey will receive ambient stock delivered through existing Nisa-supplied McColl’s stores, for onward transfer by McColl’s teams.

Arnu Misra, interim CEO of Nisa, said: “I’m very pleased that Nisa has been selected by McColl's to further support them at this crucial time. We have a highly flexible distribution model that enables us to scale quickly to members’ needs and as demand dictates. As a result, we will continue to manage both existing and new members without impacting our traditionally high levels of service, especially over the peak trading period.”

Earlier, McColl’s Retail Group chief executive Jonathan Miller said it was seeking to ensure continuity of supply to around 700 newsagents and smaller convenience stores, previously supplied by P&H, within its estate of 1,611 stores. McColl’s has a portfolio of seven forecourts, six of which are Gulf-branded.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 4 December 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.58130.62120.93
East Midlands123.16130.32120.77
London123.2559.90131.38120.75
North East122.35132.49120.16
North West122.98129.97120.61
Northern Ireland121.8469.90128.03119.82
Scotland123.3251.80128.38120.40
South East123.7567.90131.79121.27
South West123.43131.64120.92
Wales122.8253.70129.45120.15
West Midlands122.7465.40130.54120.28
Yorkshire & Humber122.9061.90132.25120.59
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages boosts its network to 3,500...

Co-op and Costcutter announce wholesale deal

Forecourt operators busy with contingency...

Palmer and Harvey in administration

Euro Garages boosts its network to 3,500...

Co-op and Costcutter announce wholesale deal

Palmer and Harvey in administration

Forecourt operators busy with contingency...

Euro Garages boosts its network to 3,500...

Co-op and Costcutter announce wholesale deal

Palmer and Harvey in administration

Palmer and Harvey publishes guidance for...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned at the speed of change towards 'electrification' and the pressure to install expensive electric vehicle charging equipment before the market is really ready for it?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions