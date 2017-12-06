Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Petrol and diesel prices rise to three-year high

John Wood · 06 December, 2017
petrol pumps

Petrol and diesel rose by more than 2ppl in November, taking the average price of both fuels to a three-year high, according to the latest RAC Fuel Watch data.

A litre of unleaded petrol went up 2.35p from 118.43p to 120.78p, and diesel was up 2.22p from 120.96p to 123.18p.

The RAC Fuel Watch report for November also shows the price of petrol at the big four supermarkets increased by 2.37ppl from 114.91ppl to 117.28ppl, but diesel rose less than it did across all retailers – 1.72ppl compared with 2.22ppl – from 117.78ppl to 119.50ppl.

The report said pump prices have risen as a result of higher wholesale costs brought about by the increased price of oil, which was above $60 a barrel for the entire month. However, this was mitigated by the strengthening of the pound, which rose 2% from $1.32 at the start of November to $1.35 by the close.

The end of the month also saw the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meet in Vienna on 30 November to discuss the level of oil production among its 14 member nations. The organisation has been restricting production together with some non-members, such as Russia, with a view to keeping prices higher. The meeting concluded with the production cut being extended from its scheduled conclusion at the end of March to the close of 2018.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “The market had been expecting OPEC to extend its production cut until the end of next year so after an initial rise in the price of oil during the day of the meeting, things cooled down.

“Even though the oil price is now consistently above $60 a barrel, the increased value of sterling against the dollar is helping to keep fuel prices down at the pumps. This is good news for motorists as it means petrol and diesel prices are unlikely to shoot up, in fact we may even see them come down very slightly in the next week or so.

“The price we will pay for fuel at the pump into 2018 very much hinges on how effective OPEC’s production cut continues to be in reducing the global glut of crude oil. The increased barrel price this is designed to create may also work against the group as it makes fracking for oil in the US more financially viable, which in turn may lead to America increasing its production and filling the gap from the cuts. If this happens it should mean forecourt prices won’t go shooting up.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 4 December 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.58130.62120.93
East Midlands123.16130.32120.77
London123.2559.90131.38120.75
North East122.35132.49120.16
North West122.98129.97120.61
Northern Ireland121.8469.90128.03119.82
Scotland123.3251.80128.38120.40
South East123.7567.90131.79121.27
South West123.43131.64120.92
Wales122.8253.70129.45120.15
West Midlands122.7465.40130.54120.28
Yorkshire & Humber122.9061.90132.25120.59
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages boosts its network to 3,500...

Co-op and Costcutter announce wholesale deal

Forecourt operators busy with contingency...

Palmer and Harvey in administration

Euro Garages boosts its network to 3,500...

Co-op and Costcutter announce wholesale deal

Palmer and Harvey in administration

Forecourt operators busy with contingency...

Euro Garages boosts its network to 3,500...

Co-op and Costcutter announce wholesale deal

Palmer and Harvey in administration

Palmer and Harvey publishes guidance for...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned at the speed of change towards 'electrification' and the pressure to install expensive electric vehicle charging equipment before the market is really ready for it?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions