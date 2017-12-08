Owner of Whitehaven community forecourt sells up to corporate operator and retires

Merril Boulton

Mace Corkickle Service Station, an Esso and Mace branded forecourt and convenience store relied upon heavily within the local community in Whitehaven, Cumbria, has been

sold confidentially to a large corporate operator with plans to increase sales further with the development of a hot food offering.

James Moore-Martin, senior business agent at Christie & Co’s Manchester office who brokered the sale said: “This site was sold confidentially and on a freehold basis. With a strong level of turnover and under offer within two weeks of the date of instruction, Mace Corkickle highlights the high demand for forecourts in the region.”

Having owned the site for over a decade, former owner Billy Atkinson - who decided to sell the property to retire - says of the sale: “I would like to thank James for the prompt, efficient and very courteous way that the sale was handled and wish him all the best for the future.”

The Mace Corkickle Service Station was sold off an undisclosed price.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: