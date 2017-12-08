Speedy sale for Wigan site as demand for forecourts continues

Merril Boulton

The leasehold of a BP-branded forecourt - Whelley Road Service Station situated in Wigan, Lancashire - has been sold to an independent multiple operator through specialist

business property adviser, Christie & Co.

The previous owner, Mohamed Zahir Killedar decided to retire from the industry due to commitments overseas.

New owner Muhammad Chaudhry plans to further increase business sales through a rebrand of the convenience store aspect of the site. The large site has huge potential for further development and benefits from renting the car wash adjacent to the forecourt serving as an additional stream of income.

James Moore-Martin, senior business Agent at Christie & Co’s Manchester office who brokered the sale comments; “Sold confidentially, Whelley Road Service Station was under offer within two weeks of instruction, demonstrating that demand for forecourts booming.”

The Whelley Road Service Station was sold off a new 20 year leasehold basis off an undisclosed price.

