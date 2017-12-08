Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Speedy sale for Wigan site as demand for forecourts continues

Merril Boulton · 08 December, 2017

The leasehold of a BP-branded forecourt - Whelley Road Service Station situated in Wigan, Lancashire - has been sold to an independent multiple operator through specialist

business property adviser, Christie & Co.

The previous owner, Mohamed Zahir Killedar decided to retire from the industry due to commitments overseas.

New owner Muhammad Chaudhry plans to further increase business sales through a rebrand of the convenience store aspect of the site. The large site has huge potential for further development and benefits from renting the car wash adjacent to the forecourt serving as an additional stream of income.

James Moore-Martin, senior business Agent at Christie & Co’s Manchester office who brokered the sale comments; “Sold confidentially, Whelley Road Service Station was under offer within two weeks of instruction, demonstrating that demand for forecourts booming.”

The Whelley Road Service Station was sold off a new 20 year leasehold basis off an undisclosed price.

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 4 December 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.58130.62120.93
East Midlands123.16130.32120.77
London123.2559.90131.38120.75
North East122.35132.49120.16
North West122.98129.97120.61
Northern Ireland121.8469.90128.03119.82
Scotland123.3251.80128.38120.40
South East123.7567.90131.79121.27
South West123.43131.64120.92
Wales122.8253.70129.45120.15
West Midlands122.7465.40130.54120.28
Yorkshire & Humber122.9061.90132.25120.59
Poll

Are you concerned at the speed of change towards 'electrification' and the pressure to install expensive electric vehicle charging equipment before the market is really ready for it?

