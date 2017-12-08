Car ablaze on forecourt as fuel theft goes dangerously wrong

Tracy West

Police are hunting for two people after an attempted fuel theft went horribly wrong at the Harrow Tesco Express/Esso forecourt in Alexandra Avenue, south Harrow.

A man was seen leaning against a black Mercedes, casually filling it up. Moments later fire ripped through the vehicle, blowing out the back window and the woman passenger inside jumped out, helped by a nearby motorist. But, astonishingly, despite the flames, the man who had been filling the car got in and drove away.

The whole dramatic incident was caught on CCTV and the car was later found burnt out.

It turns out that the car had been stolen and had a 150-litre tank in the back, which goes some way to explaining the fire.

Police are busy looking for the driver and passenger.