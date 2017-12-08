Roadchef brings Pret a Manger to the motorway in new partnership

Merril Boulton

Roadchef and Pret a Manger have announced a partnership to bring new shops to the UK’s motorways.

The first Pret a Manger shop will open at Chester Motorway Service Area (MSA) on the M56 at junction 14 before Christmas, and a second site will open at Clacket Lane West MSA on the M25 between junction 5 and 6 in the spring of 2018.

The menus will include a large selection of Pret’s freshly-made sandwiches, salads, wraps, baguettes and hot options, alongside organic coffees, teas, cold drinks, fruit and snacks.

This partnership is part of Roadchef’s drive to offer the UK’s travelling public a wider choice that mirrors the diversity found on the high street, according to Simon Turl, ceo of Roadchef. He said the company's 30 locations around the UK feature some of the world’s favourite hospitality brands and Pret A Manger was identified as the perfect partner to offer a complementary option to the millions of time-limited motorway users who use Chester and Clacket Lane every year.

“This announcement is part of our continued commitment and investment in providing a diverse offering to visitors using our sites. Renowned for its high-quality menu, Pret is an instantly recognisable brand that will be a great addition to our sites and we’re delighted to be bringing its fantastic range of food and hot drinks to the motorway.”

Clive Schlee, CEO at Pret, said: “Pret’s fast service is perfect for busy travellers, and we are looking forward to increasing our presence on motorways in the UK. Our shops will obviously have their own kitchens on the premises, which ensures that our food will be freshly prepared throughout the day.”

As part of Pret’s commitment to help alleviate the pressures of homelessness in the UK, the Chester and Clacket Lane service area shops are on the look-out for local charities to donate unsold food to at the end of each day. Over the past year, Pret’s national scheme has distributed over three million food items to hostels and shelters across the UK. Interested charities can contact the Pret Foundation Trust via juanita.cracchiolo@pret.com.