Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Motorbike raiders rob petrol station in Chesham

John Wood · 13 December, 2017
police officer close-up

Cigarettes and cash were stolen during a robbery at a petrol station in Chesham in Buckinghamshire.

Two men wearing motorcycle helmets and goggles forced their way into the Ashley Green petrol station, in Ashley Green Road, on December 4 between 3.30am and 4am, demanding to know where the safe and keys were.

They stole multi-packets of cigarettes and a large sum of cash, leaving the scene on a white motorbike. Thames Valley Police said some of the items were found nearby.

The first man has been described as white, around 6ft tall, wearing blue jeans, black trainers, blue sweatshirt and a blue, black and white helmet.

The second man was wearing a grey and black padded jacket with a fur trim, black trousers, black and white Nike Air Max trainers with a white helmet.

Investigating officer detective constable Justine Haw, of Force CID, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We would like anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information about this offence to come forward.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference 43170359973, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 December 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.7065.90130.36121.00
East Midlands123.22132.06120.72
London123.2858.90131.75120.77
North East122.41132.57120.03
North West123.0453.80129.56120.69
Northern Ireland121.86125.50120.15
Scotland123.43130.00120.43
South East123.79130.52121.33
South West123.5451.70130.13120.95
Wales122.8952.90129.42120.12
West Midlands122.72130.53120.53
Yorkshire & Humber122.96133.33120.61
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Oil 4 Wales opens 24-hour truck stop afte...

Euro Garages seeks further expansion in E...

Car ablaze on forecourt as fuel theft goe...

Owner of Whitehaven community forecourt s...

Oil 4 Wales opens 24-hour truck stop afte...

Euro Garages buys 1,000 German sites

Co-op and Costcutter announce wholesale deal

Forecourt operators busy in wake of P&H c...

Oil 4 Wales opens 24-hour truck stop afte...

Euro Garages buys 1,000 German sites

Co-op and Costcutter announce wholesale deal

Palmer and Harvey in administration

Poll

See Results

Are you feeling positive about the opportunities for growing your business in 2018?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions