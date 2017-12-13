Motorbike raiders rob petrol station in Chesham

John Wood

Cigarettes and cash were stolen during a robbery at a petrol station in Chesham in Buckinghamshire.

Two men wearing motorcycle helmets and goggles forced their way into the Ashley Green petrol station, in Ashley Green Road, on December 4 between 3.30am and 4am, demanding to know where the safe and keys were.

They stole multi-packets of cigarettes and a large sum of cash, leaving the scene on a white motorbike. Thames Valley Police said some of the items were found nearby.

The first man has been described as white, around 6ft tall, wearing blue jeans, black trainers, blue sweatshirt and a blue, black and white helmet.

The second man was wearing a grey and black padded jacket with a fur trim, black trousers, black and white Nike Air Max trainers with a white helmet.

Investigating officer detective constable Justine Haw, of Force CID, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We would like anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information about this offence to come forward.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference 43170359973, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

